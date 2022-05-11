Michael J. Ancius Acquires 235 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.65 per share, for a total transaction of $12,842.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,119.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.72.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,194,000 after purchasing an additional 807,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,964,000 after acquiring an additional 342,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,002,000 after buying an additional 297,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,478,000 after buying an additional 337,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

