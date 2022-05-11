Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Satellogic stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. Satellogic has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31.

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

