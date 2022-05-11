Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of Satellogic stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. Satellogic has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31.
Satellogic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Satellogic (SATL)
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Satellogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satellogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.