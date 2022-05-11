Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy Acquires 4,000 Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Stock

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $50,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 155,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,011.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.78. The company has a market cap of $290.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 41.45% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

HRZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 325,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 127,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,665,000. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

