Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $44.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $230.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. FBN Securities began coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Upstart from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.14.

UPST stock opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.54.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $672,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,702,210.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,708 shares of company stock valued at $21,254,868 in the last 90 days. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 63.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Upstart by 60.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 900.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

