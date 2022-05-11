John R. Alford, Jr. Purchases 750 Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) Director John R. Alford, Jr. bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $11,137.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,537.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bank of the James Financial Group stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $64.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.19%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.87%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 246,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 179,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.