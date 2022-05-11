John Feliks Burzynski Purchases 4,200 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.83 per share, with a total value of C$16,086.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 189,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$724,636.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.88 per share, with a total value of C$19,400.00.

OSK opened at C$3.71 on Wednesday. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.33 and a 12-month high of C$5.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on Osisko Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

