ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.80

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

