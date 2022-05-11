George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Increased to C$179.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$165.00 to C$179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$166.83.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston stock opened at C$154.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.49. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of C$111.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$162.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$156.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$145.76.

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.09 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that George Weston will post 10.8199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 616.62%.

In other news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.16, for a total value of C$2,744,062.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,458,268.67. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 16,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.28, for a total value of C$2,527,971.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,059 shares in the company, valued at C$3,615,531.18. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,243 shares of company stock worth $16,975,453.

About George Weston (Get Rating)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.