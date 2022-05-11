Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GNL. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.96.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 10,049.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,717,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $12,330,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,642,000 after purchasing an additional 677,182 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 26.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,414,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,675,000 after purchasing an additional 502,696 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

