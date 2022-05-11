General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Chairman Spencer Davidson Buys 5,000 Shares

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) Chairman Spencer Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 98,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of General American Investors stock opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

