Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.71.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $65.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $75.95.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 157.87%.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

