General Motors (NYSE:GM) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GM. Nomura Instinet reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.14.

GM stock opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.19.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in General Motors by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

