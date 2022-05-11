Mary E. Bradford Acquires 3,000 Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) Director Mary E. Bradford bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,975.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. LCNB Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $182.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. LCNB had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCNB Corp. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. LCNB’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

LCNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCNB in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCNB in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

