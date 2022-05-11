Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aptiv (APTV)

Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/9/2022 – Aptiv was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/9/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $137.00.

5/6/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $150.00 to $144.00.

5/6/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $158.00.

5/6/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $148.00.

4/21/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Aptiv was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $177.00.

4/12/2022 – Aptiv was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $108.00.

4/11/2022 – Aptiv is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Aptiv is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $184.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Aptiv was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

4/5/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $206.00 to $181.00.

4/1/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $108.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Aptiv is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $189.00 to $162.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

APTV stock opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $92.17 and a 52 week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Aptiv by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

