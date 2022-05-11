MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGNX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.30.

MGNX stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.13. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $32.81.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.28). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 303.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

