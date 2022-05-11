LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded to Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

LPSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair cut shares of LivePerson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut shares of LivePerson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LPSN opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $68.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.31.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.74 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $77,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $76,369.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,052 shares of company stock valued at $818,525 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 249.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivePerson (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.