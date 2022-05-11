Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.08.

OCSL opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 53.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,490,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,956,000 after buying an additional 393,658 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,514,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,681,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,368 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,868,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.8% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,944,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

