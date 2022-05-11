OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OFS Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.
OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). OFS Capital had a net margin of 119.05% and a return on equity of 7.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OFS Capital by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 56,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OFS Capital by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 53,113 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in OFS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in OFS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.
About OFS Capital (Get Rating)
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.
