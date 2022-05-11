Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $72.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $82.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of EIX opened at $67.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.01%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Edison International by 22.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of Edison International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

