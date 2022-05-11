Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $114.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NSIT opened at $98.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $88.28 and a 52-week high of $111.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.59. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.81 per share, with a total value of $3,334,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $537,933.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339 over the last ninety days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,501,000 after purchasing an additional 481,145 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 859,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 451,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 408,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,515,000 after purchasing an additional 101,150 shares during the period.

About Insight Enterprises (Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.