Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Underweight”

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $49.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.71. Methanex has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 64.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 404.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

