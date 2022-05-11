1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1Life Healthcare Inc. provides software. The Company offers healthcare application for billing, insurance, planning and other related services. 1Life Healthcare Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.97.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.50% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

