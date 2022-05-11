NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapies for rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company’s principal product candidate includes Quilience(R). NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is based in Switzerland. “

NLS Pharmaceutics stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. NLS Pharmaceutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in NLS Pharmaceutics by 3,145.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 60,548 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in NLS Pharmaceutics by 152.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NLS Pharmaceutics by 93.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

