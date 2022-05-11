Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $106.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $99.00.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.87.

Progressive stock opened at $108.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.02. Progressive has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $345,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,957 shares of company stock worth $8,632,952 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Progressive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,790,308,000 after purchasing an additional 572,891 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Progressive by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Progressive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $919,293,000 after purchasing an additional 134,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

