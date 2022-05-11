Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $310.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $367.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $358.13.

NYSE:ESS opened at $286.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $279.63 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.41.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 145.70%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 10,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 489,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

