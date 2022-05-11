National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNNGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NNN. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.90.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.02. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 126.95%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $1,200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 31.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,599,000 after buying an additional 447,035 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

