GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GoodRx from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on GoodRx from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GoodRx from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.72.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.29.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in GoodRx during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Norwood Investment Partners LP bought a new position in GoodRx during the first quarter worth about $12,049,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 66.9% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in GoodRx during the first quarter worth about $11,850,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

