Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $42.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAXR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Maxar Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.07.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

