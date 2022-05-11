Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OfferPad Inc. provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc., formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc., is based in CHANDLER, Ariz. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 9.50.

OPAD stock opened at 4.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 5.66. Offerpad Solutions has a one year low of 2.96 and a one year high of 20.97.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.09 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 867.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 673.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ryan Ohara purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Offerpad Solutions by 880.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

