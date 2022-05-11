EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $170.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.70.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $119.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.67. The firm has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $132.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

