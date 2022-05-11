MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $497.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 3.50. MicroVision has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $24.69.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 36.14% and a negative net margin of 2,114.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MicroVision will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MicroVision by 1,495.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 52,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MicroVision by 60.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 104,653 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroVision by 40.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroVision by 479.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 51,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroVision by 41.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

