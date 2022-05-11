PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Sells $6,337,660.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 203,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $6,337,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752,683 shares in the company, valued at $491,798,763.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,098,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $34,641,900.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 450,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $13,189,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $27,190,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $25,640,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 621,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $18,272,100.00.

On Saturday, March 19th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $10,271,060.80.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $32.41.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in PBF Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

