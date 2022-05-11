Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Major Shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu Purchases 1,600,000 Shares

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu acquired 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,840,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,600,000 shares in the company, valued at $186,840,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of PRM opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,800,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,166,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,085,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,083,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,115,000 after purchasing an additional 854,730 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,628,000.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

