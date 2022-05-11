Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact Buys 432,950 Shares of Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 432,950 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fiserv alerts:

On Friday, May 6th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50.

FISV stock opened at $92.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.15 and a 200-day moving average of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 28.4% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Fiserv by 7.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,037,000 after purchasing an additional 47,660 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Fiserv by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 41,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.0% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 24,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Fiserv by 15.2% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 103,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FISV. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.