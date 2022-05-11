Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.03.
DRETF stock opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.
