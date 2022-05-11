Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given New €51.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €56.00 ($58.95) to €51.00 ($53.68) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DLVHF. UBS Group dropped their price target on Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($158.95) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($84.21) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($168.42) to €153.00 ($161.05) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Delivery Hero from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered Delivery Hero from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.80.

OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $156.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.54.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

