Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DIISY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.07) to GBX 310 ($3.82) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 329 ($4.06) to GBX 326 ($4.02) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.56) to GBX 315 ($3.88) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $260.37.

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.7376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

