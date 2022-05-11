Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given “Buy” Rating at MKM Partners

MKM Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CURLF. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Curaleaf stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $15.47.

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

