Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CURLF. Benchmark started coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Curaleaf from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curaleaf presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.64.

Curaleaf stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90.

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

