Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AFLYY. Barclays dropped their target price on Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.84) to €4.00 ($4.21) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.42) to €4.40 ($4.63) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.35.

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

