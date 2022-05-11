Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Price Target Cut to 980.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,014.00 to 980.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLPBY. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coloplast A/S from 975.00 to 990.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,038.00.

Shares of CLPBY stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

