National Bank Financial Trims Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Target Price to C$14.00

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Anaergia from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Anaergia from C$35.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TD Securities started coverage on Anaergia in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Anaergia in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Anaergia alerts:

Shares of Anaergia stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. Anaergia has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.