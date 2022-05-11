Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARESF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.0396 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 4.34%.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

