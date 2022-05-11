Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BMWYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($142.11) to €130.00 ($136.84) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €111.00 ($116.84) to €107.00 ($112.63) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

