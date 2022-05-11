Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given New GBX 6,100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,500 ($80.14) to GBX 6,100 ($75.21) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ASHTY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $303.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,230 ($64.48) to GBX 4,770 ($58.81) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($73.97) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,900 ($60.41) to GBX 4,950 ($61.03) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,424.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $187.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.15 and its 200-day moving average is $289.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.70. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $185.62 and a twelve month high of $349.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ashtead Group ( OTCMKTS:ASHTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 27.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

