Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target Cut to C$212.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$236.00 to C$212.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDNAF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.75.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.00 and its 200 day moving average is $143.46. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

