Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get ASOS alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASOMY. Societe Generale reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,800 ($59.18) to GBX 4,000 ($49.32) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($40.69) to GBX 2,300 ($28.36) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($67.81) to GBX 4,100 ($50.55) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($40.69) to GBX 2,900 ($35.75) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,824.50.

Shares of ASOMY opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. ASOS has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About ASOS (Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASOS (ASOMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.