Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,114,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 303,961 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 440,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 184,866 shares during the last quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 329,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 181,822 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 832,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 174,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 973,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 147,940 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a market cap of $571.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.04. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $19.13.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $428,608.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,396 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $110,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,241 shares of company stock worth $1,275,253. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

