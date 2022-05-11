Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAFM. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.29.

Shares of SAFM opened at $187.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.65. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.34 and a 1-year high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 12.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

