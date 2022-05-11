Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 24.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth $46,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Legacy Housing by 294.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Legacy Housing by 96.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Legacy Housing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

